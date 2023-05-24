Taiwan’s last known ‘comfort woman’ passes away

The last known “comfort woman” in Taiwan, a Taiwanese woman who was coerced into serving as a sex slave for the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II, has passed away, according to a statement by the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation (TWRF) on May 22. The 92-year-old woman died on May 10, but the announcement was withheld until after her funeral out of respect for her privacy.

The TWRF had maintained regular contact with the woman’s family and provided companionship through visits to her home. Despite her advanced age, the organization expressed deep sadness upon learning of her death.

Prior to the farewell ceremony, social workers from the TWRF paid their respects at the woman’s mourning hall and offered condolences to her family. TWRF Chair Theresa D. Yeh reportedly attended the funeral ceremony.

The TWRF reiterated its commitment to preserving the historical truth of the “comfort women” in Taiwan and ensuring that it is included in educational materials, the National History Museum, and history books. They aim to prevent the fading of this history with the passing of these women.

The foundation also vowed to continue educating the public about the harm inflicted on women through sexual violence during World War II and to advocate for an apology and compensation from the Japanese government on behalf of the victims and their families.

The term “comfort women” refers to the system of sexual slavery established and controlled by the Imperial Japanese government from 1932 to 1945, according to the Association for Asian Studies. It is considered the largest case of government-sponsored human trafficking and sexual slavery in modern history. Some experts argue that the term “military sexual slaves” more accurately reflects the gravity of the crime.

During World War II, the Japanese military established military brothels or “comfort stations” in response to concerns about their troops’ behavior, including mass rapes of Chinese women in the city of Nanking. Initially, Japanese prostitutes volunteered for these stations, but as the military expanded its operations, women from occupied territories like Korea, Taiwan, and China were coerced into providing sexual services.

While the exact number of women subjected to this ordeal is unknown, estimates suggest that hundreds of thousands, including girls as young as twelve, were victimized.

These women were forced into prostitution to cater to the needs of tens of thousands of military personnel during World War II.