Tirupati Gangamamba Jatara attracts almost two lakh pilgrims

On Tuesday, more than two lakh devotees from Chittoor district, as well as the neighboring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, gathered to the legendary Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba Jatara in Kuppam. The surge of worshippers began on Monday at midnight and is anticipated to linger until Wednesday evening. Thousands of devotees joined the Jatara procession, which began early on Tuesday morning as is customary. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the clay head of Goddess Shakti would be carried in a magnificent procession through the streets of Kuppam town for more than 24 hours.

Around 7 a.m., the procession carrying the deity’s head began, followed by a mass sacrifice of hundreds of animals, with the roads painted scarlet in blood. Outstation worshippers set up tents on the outskirts of town and celebrated the occasion with meat and drink use. The headless deity will be crowned with the clay head of Goddess Shakthi on Wednesday morning. Once a year, the deity will wear a head on her torso. After the Viswaroopa darshan, the head would be buried in the adjacent village tank around Wednesday midnight. Around 600 police officers have been dispatched for the bandobust.