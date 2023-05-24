DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based air carrier launches new flight service

May 24, 2023, 05:12 pm IST

Sharjah: UAE based air carrier, Air Arabia launched new flight service. The airline will operate flights between Sharjah International Airport and Kurumoch International Airport in Russia starting from 1st October, 2023. The air carrier will operate three flights weekly.

Samara is the  fifth Russian destination of the air carrier. At present, Air Arabia operates flights to  Ufa, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, and Moscow.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Samara by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

 

