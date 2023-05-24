US retail shop ‘Target’ pulls LGBTQ Pride goods away from the front of their stores due to customer ‘outrage’

Due to customer “outrage,” some Target stores in the United States have decided to remove LGBTQ Pride merchandise from the front of their stores, citing concerns about a potential backlash similar to what Bud Light faced. According to a report from Fox News, Target typically sets up large Pride Month displays in June each year, featuring merchandise such as transgender-friendly bathing suits and gender-fluid mugs. However, the retailer has faced criticism for these displays, particularly regarding products aimed at children.

A Target insider revealed that many locations, particularly in rural areas of the South, have chosen to relocate their Pride sections in order to avoid potential backlash similar to what Bud Light experienced after featuring a transgender influencer in their advertising campaign. The insider shared that there were “emergency” calls on Friday, urging managers and senior directors to immediately close the Pride sections. As stated by the insider, they were given a 36-hour notice to move all Pride merchandise to a smaller section at the back of the store, without the use of mannequins or large signage.

The insider emphasized that Target refers to its customers as “guests” and acknowledged the significant outrage expressed by some customers this year, which is reportedly higher than in previous years. The insider also mentioned that the company is fearful of a Bud Light-like situation and the potential consequences associated with it. The call on Friday initially focused on ensuring team member safety before addressing the relocation of Pride merchandise. The insider described the call as brief, lasting 15 minutes, with the majority of the time dedicated to team safety and not advocating for Target, while the remaining time was spent instructing employees to move the merchandise to the back, remove mannequins, and take down signage.