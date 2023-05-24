Vice President Dhankar will present National Water Awards on June 17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will present the National Water Awards to over 40 awardees on June 17, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The Jal Shakti ministry announced 41 winners, including joint winners, for the 4th edition of the award, which covers 11 categories such as ‘best state,’ ‘best district,’ ‘best village panchayat,’ ‘best urban local body,’ ‘best school,’ ‘best media,’ ‘best institution for campus usage,’ ‘best water user association,’ ‘best industry,’ ‘best industry for CSR activities,’ and ‘best NGO’. The award winners in each category will get a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize. The cash prizes for first, second, and third place are Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the awards distribution ceremony, stated that the ceremony will provide an opportunity for all the winners, participants, and various organizations to further cement a strong partnership and encourage people’s engagement in water resources conservation and management activities.According to him, these prizes will also assist raise public awareness about the importance of water and push people to adopt and advocate excellent water-use practices.