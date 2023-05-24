Vishu bumper lottery results announced, winners revealed!

The eagerly awaited Vishu Bumper lottery results were finally announced at 1.30 pm on Wednesday, unveiling the lucky winners. Among them, ticket number VE 475588 clinched the coveted first prize, a staggering Rs 12 crore! As for the second prize, which amounted to Rs 1 crore each, it was awarded to six tickets with the following numbers: VA 513003, VB 678985, VC 743934, VD 175757, VE 797565, and VG 642218.

When it comes to the distribution of winnings, the agency commission will claim 10% of the first prize amount, while the remaining sum will be awarded to the winner after a 30% tax deduction. It’s worth noting that the winning tickets hail from the VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG series.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are various other rewards up for grabs in the Vishu bumper lottery. A ticket from each series will secure the third, fourth, and fifth prizes, which amount to Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Furthermore, there are prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 300 as well. Overall, the total prize money adds up to a staggering Rs 49,46,12,000, while the agent price amounts to Rs 4,94,61,200. It’s worth noting that last year’s first prize stood at Rs 10 crore, making this year’s rewards even more enticing.

This year, all 42 lakh tickets printed were sold, reflecting the tremendous popularity of the Vishu Bumper lottery. If you’re curious to know the results, you can find them on the official websites of the lottery department, which are https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/. Remember, the ticket price was set at Rs 300, making the opportunity to participate in this thrilling lottery accessible to many eager individuals.