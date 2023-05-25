Authentic Arabic Grilled Fish Recipe: A Burst of Flavors from the Middle East

Transport your taste buds to the vibrant and aromatic flavors of the Middle East with this authentic Arabic grilled fish recipe. Bursting with fragrant spices and zesty citrus, this dish combines the simplicity of grilled fish with the boldness of traditional Arabic seasonings. The result is a tantalizing blend of flavors that will take your grilled fish experience to a whole new level. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or simply craving a taste of the exotic, this recipe will guide you through the steps to create a mouthwatering Arabic fish grill that will impress your family and friends. So fire up the grill and get ready to savor every bite of this delightful Middle Eastern delight.

Ingredients:

– 2 whole fish (such as snapper or sea bass), cleaned and scaled

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon turmeric

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/4 cup lemon juice

– 1/4 cup olive oil

– Salt, to taste

– Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

– Fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

– Lemon wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic, ground cumin, ground coriander, paprika, turmeric, ground cinnamon, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mix well to form a marinade.

3. Make diagonal cuts on both sides of the fish, about an inch apart. This will help the marinade penetrate the fish and cook evenly.

4. Season the fish with salt and pepper, both inside and outside.

5. Brush the fish generously with the marinade, making sure to get the marinade into the cuts.

6. Let the fish marinate for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.

7. Grease the grill grates with some oil to prevent the fish from sticking.

8. Place the marinated fish on the preheated grill and cook for about 6-8 minutes per side, or until the fish is cooked through and the skin is crispy and charred.

9. Carefully flip the fish using a spatula or tongs to grill the other side.

10. Once the fish is cooked, remove it from the grill and transfer to a serving platter.

11. Garnish the grilled fish with freshly chopped parsley or cilantro.

12. Serve the Arabic fish grill with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the fish.

Enjoy your delicious Arabic-style grilled fish!