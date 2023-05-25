BSNL 4G will be upgraded to 5G by November-December

According to Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BSNL has begun rolling out its 4G network with 200 sites, and after a three-month trial, it will launch an average of 200 sites every day.The minister stated that BSNL’s 4G network will be upgraded to 5G by November-December.”In India, we constructed a 4G-5G communications stack. BSNL was the first to deploy the stack. “We have installed 200 sites between Chandigarh and Dehradun, and it will go live in the next two weeks,” Vaishnaw said.BSNL has issued an advance purchase order with Tata Consultancy Services and ITI Limited for the implementation of a 4G network with over 1.23 lakh sites worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

“You will be surprised at the speed with which BSNL will deploy.” We will be doing 200 sites per day after three months of testing. That is the average we shall follow. Initially, the BSNL network will function similarly to a 4G network. This will become 5G very soon, somewhere around November-December, with a very small software adjustment,Vaishnaw stated. He was speaking to media after he and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dedicated the 200,000th site in Gangotri. Today, one 5G site is activated almost every minute. The entire planet is taken aback. It gives us great pride that the 200,000th site has been installed in Chardham, Vaishnaw remarked.