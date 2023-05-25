Chas Newby, who played as a bassist for The Beatles dies at 81

Chas Newby, who served as a bassist for The Beatles, has passed away. The Cavern Club Liverpool shared the news of his demise on Facebook, expressing great sadness over his passing. The club mentioned that Chas filled in for The Beatles on a few occasions when Stuart Sutcliffe remained in Hamburg, and he later played with The Quarrymen.

The Facebook post also highlighted an interesting fact about Chas Newby – he was the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles. The Cavern Club extended their condolences, and everyone at the club sent their thoughts and well wishes to Chas Newby.

Reports indicate that Chas Newby, a resident of Blackpool, was 81 years old at the time of his death earlier this week.

In the 1960s, Newby briefly played with the band during Stuart Sutcliffe’s absence as he focused on his career in art. Prior to that, Newby had been part of John Lennon’s original band, The Quarrymen. Later in life, he rejoined the group and played with them from 2016 until his passing.

After the devastating news of Chas Newby’s death was announced, several fans paid tribute to him. It is worth noting that Newby made a significant impact on his students as a math teacher.

Numerous fans and former students took to social media to honor Chas Newby and share their heartfelt tributes upon learning of his passing.