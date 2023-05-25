Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Thus, price of gold again declined below Rs 45,000 mark. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,640, down by Rs 360 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,960.10. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,024.26 and Palladium steady at $1,416.19.