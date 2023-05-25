Daring rescue saves two trapped trekkers on Malappuram hill

Rescue Operation Saves Two Stranded Trekkers on Karuvarakkun Hill

In a daring rescue effort, local police, fire and rescue teams, along with courageous residents, successfully saved two trekkers who were stranded on a hill at Karuvarakkun. After an exhaustive search, the rescue personnel managed to reach a point just 50 meters away from the duo. However, due to their injuries, the rescuers had to carefully carry the men downhill to safety.

The incident occurred when three individuals from Koduvannickal near Karuvarakkun embarked on a trek to Keralamkund waterfalls. Unfortunately, heavy rains in the afternoon made their descent extremely challenging, leaving two of them trapped on the hills. The third person, fortunate enough to make it down by 6 pm, promptly alerted the local community about his friends’ predicament, although he couldn’t provide their precise location.

Prompted by the distress call, the fire and rescue personnel, as well as the police, swiftly initiated a rescue operation. Situated 1,500 feet above sea level in the picturesque village of Karuvarakkundu, Keralamkund waterfalls is a renowned tourist destination in Malappuram. Thanks to the combined efforts of the authorities and the brave locals, the stranded trekkers were successfully rescued from their precarious situation.