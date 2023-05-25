Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Prasanth Thirunavukarasu, an Indian based in Chennai won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw held at Dubai International Airport. Thirunavukarasu aged 29 won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 423 with ticket number 3059, which he purchased online on May 11.

This is for first time that Thirunavukarasu is participating in the raffle draw. He left his job at the Commercial Bank of Dubai after a year to return to India to care for his ageing parents. He bought the only ticket left online on the day of his flight to India.

‘Definitely, this win will help me to look after my parents now that they’re old and sick. Also, I will be saving some money for the marriage of my two younger sisters. Big thanks to Dubai Duty Free! Now I can do all my responsibilities for my parents and family,’ said Thirunavukarasu.

Thirunavukarasu is the 210th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles. Krunal Mithani, a 37-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 1495 in Finest Surprise Series 1839, which he purchased online on April 26.

Krunal Mithani is a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now. He had won two prizes earlier. He first won an Aprilla Dorsoduro 900 (Exciting Dark) motorbike with ticket number 0807 in Finest Surprise Series 414 in July 2020, and then a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car with ticket number 0364 in Finest Surprise Series 1780 in August 2021.

Hasnain Wajid, a 48-year-old Pakistani national based in Jeddah, won a BMW X5 Competition (Sanremo Green Metallic) car, with ticket number 0681 in Finest Surprise Series 1840, which he purchased online on May 14.

Stephane Debommarez, a French national based in France won a BMW F 850 GS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0383 in Finest Surprise Series 539, which she purchased online on April 30.