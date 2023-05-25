iQoo launches TWS Air Pro earbuds: Details

Mumbai: iQoo launched TWS Air Pro earbuds in China. iQoo TWS Air Pro price is set at CNY 299 (nearly Rs. 3,510). They will be sold in Star Yellow and Star Diamond White (translated from Chinese) colours.

The iQoo TWS Air Pro have an in-ear design. The earbuds feature 14.2mm drivers with the company’s DeepX 2.0 stereo effect, and have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and audio codecs like AAC and SBC . They feature an 88ms ultra-low latency mode.

The earbuds also feature adaptive active noise cancellation as well as dual microphone AI call noise reduction, and a DNN algorithm to offer clear sound.

Also Read: Oppo launches new Reno series smartphones: Details

The iQoo TWS Air Pro earbuds are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The iQoo TWS Air Pro charging case is powered by a 420mAh battery whereas each bud packs a 29mAh battery. The case sports a USB Type-C port for charging.