ISRO to launch GSLV-F12 Navigation satellite on May 29

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the launch date of GSLV-F12 Navigation satellite. The Navigation satellite will launched on May 29 at 10.42 hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The satellite weighs about 2,232 kg.

The NVS-01 satellite is the first of the second-generation satellites for Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. The NVS-01 satellite will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite launched in 2016.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

NavIC is a constellation of 7 satellites offering the standard position service for civilian users and restricted service for strategic users. 3 satellites of the constellation are placed in the geostationary orbit and 4 satellites in the inclined geosynchronous orbit. NavIC signals covering 1500kms around India are designed to provide user position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds.

The United States, Russia, and China are the only other countries with their own navigation systems.