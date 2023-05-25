JioCinema announces release date of Asur 2

The second season of the critically acclaimed crime thriller series “Asur” will premiere on JioCinema on June 1, according to the streamer. Oni Sen’s “Asur 2” will see Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season, which premiered in 2020.

The plot follows a serial killer on the prowl against the backdrop of myths and religion. Season one concluded on a cliffhanger, with the creators pondering the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. “The formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who play Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair, respectively, are back as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world,” according to the official synopsis of the upcoming season. Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, and Anupriya Goenka will also return for the series’ second installment. Warsi makes his digital debut in “Asur” as a forensic expert.