John Wick: Chapter 4 is ready to load and fire exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India

Knock Knock! Who’s there? It’s Baba Yaga making a grand entrance! Following its tremendous success at the box office, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to make its explosive debut exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. This blockbuster hit is returning to your screens, plunging you into a world of relentless action and excitement as John Wick prepares for one of the most dangerous missions of his life.

With adrenaline-pumping car chases, intense gunfights, and the ever-dazzling Keanu Reeves, this new chapter guarantees to make your heart race like never before. Save the date: June 23rd, 2023, and prepare for a thrilling tale of bullets and revenge. Keanu Reeves is all geared up to thrill his fans once again, this time in the comfort of their own homes. The movie will exclusively release on Lionsgate Play on June 23rd.

Filmed against stunning landmarks across the globe, such as The National Art Center in Tokyo and the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a visual delight for audiences everywhere. It captured the true essence of director Chad Stahelski’s brilliance, winning over fans across the board.

Discussing his inspiration behind the film and the iconic locations where it was shot, director Chad Stahelski expressed, “I would just say it’s kind of the culmination of everything we’ve worked for in the last nine and a half years. Wow! Trying to connect all three previous films into this one. It’s pretty cool when you get to travel the world, and I was always inspired by the early James Bond movies and how they took you to different places and made you think about the world and places you wanted to visit and be inspired by. So, we wanted to do the same thing. Hopefully, someone will see it and say, ‘I want to go there.’”

John Wick: Chapter 4 triumphed over other major releases like Black Adam, Top Gun Maverick, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and The Batman in theaters, assuring Hollywood fans across the country that the legacy of the Boogeyman lives on.

The film franchise achieved a significant milestone with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 in March. The Lionsgate-backed film surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, amassing a total collection of $1.011 billion. The franchise now consists of four films, including the latest installment, which hit theaters on March 24.

The fourth film in the series has become the highest-grossing film thus far, earning over $425.8 million at the worldwide box office. Additionally, it has claimed the sixth spot among the highest-grossing films of 2023.

With a budget of $100 million, the fourth and final installment of the movie was one of the most expensive. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 featured an ensemble cast including Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.