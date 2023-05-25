Kerala Board +2 results declared

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala announced the results of the Plus 2 and VHSC final examination today, May 25 at 3 pm. The Details will be available on the official website at 4 pm. This year a total of 4 32436 candidates appeared for plus two and 28872 for the VHSC exam this year. Over all Pass per percentage for Kerala DHSE is 82.95%. This year 77 schools achieved 100 cent success. VHSC pass percentage is 78.39% and Kerala Plus 2 pass percent is 82.95%. In the Kerala Board plus two examinations, Ernakulam district has scored the highest pass percentage. Exams for the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023, all over the state. Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala HSE results may also be available on keralaresults.nic.in.