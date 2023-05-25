Kerala Government Informs HC of Plans to Deploy SISF in Hospitals

In a recent update, the Kerala government revealed to the High Court that it is actively considering the deployment of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) in government hospitals. The government has requested the health department to provide a list of hospitals requiring SISF services urgently and free of charge. Senior Government Pleader S Kannan informed the court that a draft protocol for producing individuals in custody in hospitals has been prepared by the police department and submitted to the government, following the court’s directive.

While the government expressed its belief that private hospitals should arrange their own security measures without relying on the SISF, the court instructed the government to consider providing security coverage to all hospitals, both government and private, through the SISF.

The High Court further directed the government to consult representatives from various organizations including the Kerala Judicial Officers Association, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), the IMA – Kerala Chapter, Kerala Private Hospital Association, the Kerala Govt Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), and the Kerala Govt Medical College Teacher Association (KGMCT) during the finalization of protocols for producing individuals in police custody, according to Live Law.

The case under consideration by the Division Bench, comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath, pertains to the murder of Dr. Vandana Das, a 23-year-old house surgeon, by an injured individual brought to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital by the police.

Although the government stated that it would require approximately one month for consultations, the court emphasized the need for a prompt response, expecting the government to provide updates by the next scheduled hearing.

During the court proceedings, the senior government pleader presented a memorandum introducing the Ordinance to amend the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012. This Ordinance was officially notified on Wednesday.