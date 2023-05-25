Learn how to make a delicious vegetable pulav with this easy recipe!

Ingredients you’ll need to make vegetable pulav:

– 1 cup Basmati rice

– 2 cups water

– 1 onion, sliced

– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas, potatoes)

– 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

– 2 tbsp oil

– Salt to taste

– Whole spices (1 cinnamon stick, 2 cardamom pods, 2 cloves)

– Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Heat oil in a pot and add whole spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Once the spices start to sizzle, add sliced onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and potatoes and sauté for a few minutes. Add washed rice and sauté for a minute. Add water, salt, and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Cook until the rice is done and all the water is absorbed. Finally, add chopped coriander leaves and give it a gentle mix. Vegetable pulav is ready to be served!