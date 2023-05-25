Miley Cyrus issues clarification after her earlier statement that she doesn’t enjoy singing for fans in concerts

Miley Cyrus has clarified her earlier statement about not wanting to tour again, as her words caused a negative stir when she expressed that singing for large crowds wasn’t something she truly loved. The singer of “Flowers” wants to make it clear that she does love her fans and that her statement didn’t imply she didn’t enjoy performing for them, but rather she disliked the other aspects that come with touring, such as constantly being on the move and changing in a bus.

In a message addressed to her fans, Miley Cyrus stated that she feels more connected to her fans now than ever before. Even if she doesn’t see them face to face every night at concerts, their presence is deeply felt in her heart. She continually seeks new ways to stay connected with the audience she loves without sacrificing her own well-being.

She also emphasized that performing in front of an audience has brought her some of the best moments of her life. Her decision to not tour has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for her fans; it simply stems from her desire to avoid the realities of life on the road, such as getting ready in cramped locker rooms or sleeping on a moving bus. Miley ended her note by expressing eternal love for her fans and mentioning that she is currently enjoying her Endless Summer Vacation.

For her latest full-length album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus has made it clear that she will not be embarking on a tour. During an interview with British Vogue, she explained that touring is not enjoyable for her, as she feels a lack of connection and safety in such settings. She described the experience as isolating, even when performing in front of massive crowds.

Miley’s last tour was the Bangerz Tour in 2015, which consisted of 78 shows at various venues including the O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City.