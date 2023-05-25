Minister’s residence in Manipur looted by mob.

The residence of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district was vandalised by a group of people who expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. Although the minister and his family were not present during the attack, the mob, primarily consisting of women, damaged the gate, windows, furniture, and electronic devices. This incident marks the first time a minister’s house has been targeted amidst the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have resulted in over 70 casualties. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to address the situation. Locals expressed their frustration, accusing Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Govindas, and other BJP MLAs of remaining silent and failing to protect them from armed militants. Reports also emerged of militants setting fire to houses in a village, prompting authorities to reduce curfew relaxation hours. While rumors circulated about casualties in Churachandpur district, no official confirmation was provided. During a three-day visit to Manipur, Eastern Army commander Lt Gen R P Kalita assessed the security situation and held meetings with stakeholders, including community members and civil society organizations. Lt Gen Kalita urged a cessation of hostilities and emphasized the importance of dialogue to achieve lasting peace in the region. The army also recovered firearms and arrested individuals in Senapati district. The clashes in Manipur stemmed from a protest march and tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land. Meiteis constitute 53% of the population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis make up 40% and live in the hill districts. The ethnic clashes have necessitated the deployment of approximately 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel to restore normalcy in the state.