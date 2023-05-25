Mob vandalized the Manipur Minister’s residence

An outraged mob vandalized the house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, stating that the state government has not yet taken sufficient and appropriate actions to protect villagers from armed terrorists from another community.

Govindas is a prominent BJP member who also oversees Youth Affairs and Sports. However, the minister and his family members were not present when over 100 irate people, largely women, trashed the house in Bishnupur district’s Ningthoukhong Bazar neighborhood and damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets, and vehicles parked there. This is the first time a minister’s and a prominent BJP leader’s home has been vandalized since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community members erupted in Manipur on May 3, killing at least 71 people and injuring over 300. To maintain control over the situation in the district, the army and paramilitary troops led by top authorities have been sent. Separately, further tensions arose in Bishnupur district following allegations of arson and terrorist attacks at Tera Khongsangbi in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, while a huge group of women halted vehicular traffic in Tiddim road, including that of security personnel.