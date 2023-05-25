Motorbike rams into Torres lorry in Kottayam; 3 youths killed

Kottayam: Three youths were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a Torres lorry in Kumaranalloor in Kottayam district, on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Thiruvanchoor native Praveen Mani (24) and Samkranthy natives Farooq (20) and Alwin (22).

The accident happened near Angadi supermarket in the Kudayampadi region. As per to onlookers, the motorcycle, which youngsters were travelling rammed into the lorry. The speeding bike smashed into the truck while attempting to overtake another vehicle Thursday evening. The bike was completely destroyed in the accident.

According to reports, though the three men were rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College, they could not be revived. Reckless driving ended up in the accident, sources cited.The bodies are currently kept at the mortuary of the medical college.