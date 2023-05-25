Odisha govt imposes a ban on the use of cannabis at all shrines of the Hindu Lord Shiva

Officials in the Indian state of Odisha have implemented a prohibition on the use of cannabis at Hindu Lord Shiva shrines throughout the state. The ban comes ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, which occurs during the monsoon months.

Dilip Routray, the director of the Odia Language Literature and Culture department, sent a letter to all superintendents of police and district collectors instructing them to take necessary measures to ban the use of cannabis at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The state government issued this directive in response to an appeal made by social activist Padmashri Baba Balia to halt the use of cannabis at all Lord Shiva shrines.

Baba Balia stated, “I had written a letter to the government requesting a ban on Ganja at Shiva shrines. Cannabis can be offered as an offering at the shrine but should not be distributed among devotees for consumption. The ban will curb health hazards among the youth.”

Cannabis is believed to be a favored substance of Lord Shiva and has thus been a significant part of religious celebrations during Shravan Purnima and Shivaratri, where devotees are often seen smoking cannabis and consuming bhang, a drink made from ground leaves, flowers, spices, and milk.

Bijay Kumar Das, the chief servitor of the Akhandalamani temple in Bhadrak district, expressed disappointment over the imposed ban. Bhang, which is mixed with holy prasad, is used during the temple’s rituals. However, discussions will be held with officials regarding the possibility of still using a small portion.

In the Lingaraj Temple located in Bhubaneswar, a senior priest mentioned that no devotee is encouraged to offer bhang at the shrine. Some devotees may offer it voluntarily, and the priest believes that the government should not interfere in religious matters.

In Odisha, bhang is legally available, but cannabis remains illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

According to a household sample survey conducted between December 2017 and October 2018, 4.9 lakh people in the state require assistance for cannabis-related issues.