Oppo launches new Reno series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its new Reno series smartphones in China. The new 5G smartphone series comprises vanilla Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Oppo Reno 10 5G is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000), the 12GB RAM + 256 storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours.

The 16GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000), the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,200). It is offered in Brilliant Gold, Colorful Blue, and Moon Sea Black colours.

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000), and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It is available in Brilliant Gold, Moonsea Black, and Twilight Purple colours.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 394ppi Pixel density and is rated to deliver 950 nits of peak brightness. It

There is a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens autofocus, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, IR control, under-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that offers 80W Super Flash Charge support.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top and sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240×2,772 pixels) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G also gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 lens, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It comes with a Mariana MariSilicon X chip for improved camera performance. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, under-screen proximity sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, under-display fingerprint sensor and magnetometer. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W Super Flash Charge support.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G specifications: The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G features the same SIM, and software specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. It has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240×2,772 pixels) OLED curved screen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a pixel density of 450ppi and is rated to offer 1400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.