Oppo launches Oppo K11x: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched its new smartphone named ‘Oppo K11x’ in China. The new device is a successor to the Oppo K10x that debuted last year. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Oppo K11x is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500), the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations are priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively. The handset comes in 2 colours namely Jade Black and Pearlescent (translated from Chinese).

The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. It features s a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 680nits, a 1670.8 million colors gamut, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

The Oppo K11x features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-band GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.