PM Modi officially inaugurated Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

The world respects how India has built its economy in recent years despite many hurdles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said through video conference on Thursday as he flagged off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The prime minister also dedicated the state’s railway tracks to full electrification. The first such train for Uttarakhand, equipped with cutting-edge passenger facilities, cuts the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four and a half hours, down from six hours and ten minutes on the Shatabdi Express. “Global tourists desire to visit India to see and understand the country. “This is a fantastic opportunity for Uttarakhand,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked at the event. In his remarks at the flag-off ceremony, Modi stated that he had just returned from a three-nation tour and that the entire world looked to India with tremendous optimism. “Despite various challenges, the world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy in recent years,” he added. The prime minister also noted several road and rail initiatives conducted by the BJP’s “double-engine government” in Uttarakhand to improve connectivity. In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for providing the state with yet another asset that will improve communication between the Uttarakhand capital and Delhi.