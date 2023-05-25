Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security

According to official sources, the Centre has provided Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with ‘Z-plus’ category armed security protection in light of potential threats from within the nation and outside. According to reports, the 49-year-old would be protected by the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) VIP protection squad. The top-tier ‘Z-plus’ protection will be granted to Mann throughout India, according to sources, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) just approved it. According to them, the CRPF will shortly take over the mission, and a team of 55-armed people has been assigned to it. According to sources, the latest security cover, in addition to Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister’s house and personal family members. The central intelligence and security services recommended such a protection cover for Mann during the development of the chief minister’s ‘threat perception analysis’ report in the aftermath of Khalistani operations in the border state, they claimed.