Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised, says AAP

Satyendar Jain, an AAP leader and former Delhi minister, was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here on Thursday after collapsing in Tihar Jail owing to dizziness, according to the party. Jain has been incarcerated since his arrest in May by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. He collapsed in the Tihar Jail’s washroom owing to dizziness. Satyendar Jain had previously fallen in the restroom and suffered a major spinal injury, according to the Aam Aadmi Party. A senior jail official said that around 6 am on Thursday, undertrial prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped in the bathroom of MI room of the hospital of central jail number-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. Jain was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday because he was feeling ill.