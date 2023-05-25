The director of a top Russian science institute, arrested on suspicion of treason

According to sources familiar with the case, the director of a prominent Russian science institute, along with two other experts in hypersonic missile technology, has been arrested on suspicion of treason. Alexander Shiplyuk, the head of Siberia’s Khristianovich Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM), is accused of betraying secrets to China by allegedly providing classified material at a scientific conference in 2017.

The 56-year-old maintains his innocence and claims that the information in question was not classified and could be freely accessed online. However, the specific allegations against Shiplyuk, who was arrested in August of last year, have not been previously reported. This case involving a Chinese connection adds to a series of instances in which Russian scientists have been arrested in recent years on allegations of sharing secrets with Beijing.

In response to inquiries about the accusations against the ITAM experts and previous treason cases related to China, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that security services are vigilant in safeguarding against betrayals of the motherland. The FSB security service and the Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the matter.

These cases highlight Russia’s concern about maintaining its technological advantage, including in relation to China, a country with which it has increasingly relied on for political and trade support since its invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized Russia’s leading position in hypersonic missiles, advanced weapons capable of traveling at speeds up to ten times the speed of sound.

The cases involving ITAM, as well as previous instances of treason, demonstrate Moscow’s vigilance in protecting its technological advancements. These closed-door trials, shrouded in secrecy, indicate the sensitive nature of the charges faced by Shiplyuk and his colleagues. The cases of other arrested scientists, such as Dmitry Kolker and Valery Mitko, who were accused of passing secrets to China, further exemplify Russia’s efforts to prevent the loss of technological superiority. The increase in the maximum penalty for treason and the proposed tightening of access to state secrets indicate Russia’s commitment to maintaining its national security amidst ongoing conflicts and geopolitical considerations.