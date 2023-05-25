Tourist bus collides with parked lorry in Thrissur; 25 injured in TN passenger mishap

In the early hours of Thursday, a devastating accident took place on the highway in Thrissur, leaving over 25 individuals injured. According to the police, the victims were passengers from Tamil Nadu who were traveling in a mini bus passing through Thalore in Thrissur district.

The incident occurred when the tourist bus collided with a parked lorry along the national highway. Authorities revealed that the lorry was stationary as it was undergoing repairs at the time of the accident. Swift action was taken, and all the injured were promptly transported to the government medical college and a nearby private hospital for immediate medical attention.