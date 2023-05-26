Cybersecurity agency warns of ‘Daam’ virus: Steals phone records

The national cyber security agency has issued an advisory regarding the ‘Daam’ Android malware, which poses a significant threat to mobile phones. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the malicious software can infiltrate devices, gain access to sensitive data such as call records, contacts, browsing history, and camera usage, and even deploy ransomware.

The malware is distributed through untrusted sources and can bypass antivirus programs. It has the ability to modify passwords, capture screenshots, steal SMS messages, and transfer data to a command-and-control server. The malware encrypts files using the AES encryption algorithm and leaves behind only encrypted files and a ransom note.

To safeguard against such threats, CERT-In recommends avoiding untrusted websites and links, installing updated antivirus software, being cautious of suspicious phone numbers and shortened URLs, and using URL checkers to verify website domains. Stay vigilant to protect against this insidious malware.