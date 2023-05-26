Expo City Dubai announces temporary closure of rotating observation tower

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has announced temporary closure of popular rotating observation tower. The popular rotating observation tower named ‘Garden in the Sky’ will remain closed from May 25 to 31. The tourist attraction is closed for routine maintenance.

Also Read: ‘Narendra Modi should return as the PM in 2024’, says head priest who will present the ‘Sengol’

Garden in the Sky is a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above ground. It gives a panoramic view of the city. It has a green, tree-lined upper deck, with the tower’s base beaming with light at night. Located in the Jubilee District, a ride costs Dh30, with free entry for children aged under 2 and people of determination.