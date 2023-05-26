FlyArystan begins direct flight service to Kazakhstan from this Indian city

New Delhi: Low-cost air carrier based in Kazakhstan, FlyArystan has announced new direct flight service from India. FlyArystan, a part of the Air Astana Group, has launched direct flights from New Delhi to Shymkent.

Departures from Indira Gandhi International Airport are scheduled between 12 pm and 3:35 pm, while return flights from Shymkent International Airport operate from 8:20 am to 10:55 am. One-way ticket will cost $55 (approximately Rs 4,500).

FlyArystan is the first Kazakh low-cost carrier that started its operations in May 2019. The carrier’s fleet consists of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Earlier Kazakhstan had waived visa fees for Indian tourists for a 14-day visit.