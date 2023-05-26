Former US president Barack Obama voices his support for the Writers Guild of America

Former US president Barack Obama expressed his support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and its members who are currently on strike. Obama made this statement during Netflix’s live stream event for his new docuseries titled Working: What We Do All Day. He emphasized the constant struggle workers face in ensuring fair treatment and just compensation, stating that unions and worker organizations have historically fought for these rights. Obama specifically mentioned the entertainment industry and the need for big corporations to acknowledge the creative individuals who produce the content consumers appreciate worldwide.

The ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America, now in its fourth week, has resulted in the suspension of numerous film and television productions. Obama voiced his backing for the strike, acknowledging the challenges faced by studios and streamers but underscoring the importance of compensating writers and recognizing the significance of their work. He expressed hope for a fair settlement that reflects the value of their labor and storytelling craft.

This is not the first time Obama has shown his support for the WGA. In an Instagram post, he highlighted the launch of Working and stressed the need to respect and value all professions, including those fighting for fair compensation and protections in evolving work environments. He specifically mentioned the WGA members currently on strike.

Working: What We Do All Day is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions banner in partnership with Netflix. The series draws inspiration from Studs Terkel’s influential 1974 book Working, which transformed the discourse on work by documenting the daily lives and experiences of ordinary individuals.