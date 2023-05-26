Google removes a controversial game from its app store that triggered outrage in Brazil

On Wednesday, Google removed a controversial game from its app store in Brazil that sparked outrage. The game, known as ‘Slavery Simulator,’ enabled players to buy and sell enslaved Black characters. Developed by Magnus Games and launched on April 20, the game had been downloaded over 1,000 times before being taken down, according to local media reports.

The country’s Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into why the game was available for download on the Google Play Store. They requested specific information from Google about the game and highlighted the presence of numerous racist comments on the platform.

Screenshots of the game revealed that users could engage in activities such as “exchanging, buying, and selling slaves.” The game’s description presented players with two objectives: the Path of the Tyrant or the Path of the Liberator. They could either become wealthy slave owners or work towards the abolition of slavery.

One of the game modes, as reported by local media, encouraged players to “use slaves for your own enrichment” and prevent the abolition of slavery to accumulate wealth. The game prompted users with messages like “Slave level: the highest the level, the highest the profit the slave will bring” and “You need guards! You have slaves but no one is guarding them. Without guards, the slaves will run away or rebel. Hire some fighters. Usually, 1 guard is enough for 30 slaves.”

The game quickly generated a strong reaction on social media, with many users condemning both the developers and Google. Influencer activist and professor Levi Kaique Ferreira expressed his dismay on Twitter, emphasizing the normalization of violence against Black people. Lawmaker Denise Pessoa stated that a “Slavery Simulator” was an inappropriate theme for a game, given the historical context of Brazil’s Black population.

Lawmaker Orlando Silva lodged a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor, describing the game as “macabre” and calling for criminal action against its creators. In response, Google stated that it maintains strict policies to ensure user safety and prohibits apps that promote violence, incite hatred, or depict gratuitous violence or dangerous activities. They encouraged users to report any apps that violate these rules, promising appropriate action.

At the time of its removal, the game had a rating of four out of five stars, with one review expressing a desire for more options related to torture.