Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi announces his marriage to entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Love and marriage defy age boundaries, as demonstrated by Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who recently announced his marriage to Rupali Barua. At 60 years old, this marks Ashish’s second marriage, and the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club. Images from the wedding have made their way onto social media platforms.

The photographs capture Ashish dressed as a groom, adorned in a Mundu, a traditional Kerala attire. His bride, Rupali, elegantly chose a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam, accentuated with gold jewelry. The wedding was attended by their close family and friends.

Speaking about the marriage, Ashish shared with the Times Of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Rupali, an entrepreneur from Guwahati, runs a high-end fashion store in Kolkata. When asked about their meeting, Ashish teasingly mentioned, “Oh, that’s a long story. Will share it some other time.” Rupali added, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” She also expressed her admiration for Ashish, noting that he is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.

Besides his acting career, Ashish is known for his food vlogs and has explored numerous culinary delights in Kolkata. The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua, with whom he has a son named Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish’s recent film appearances include “Trial by Fire” and “Kuttey.”