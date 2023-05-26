Kolkata Police summoned Sanoj Mishra, director of ‘The Diary of West Bengal’

The Kolkata Police have called director Sanoj Mishra to appear for questioning in a case brought against his movie ‘The Diary of West Bengal.’ On May 30, he has been asked to show up before the police for questioning.

According to police sources, a written complaint was made against the movie in May at the Amherst Street police station in Kolkata. A case was filed on the basis of the complaint, which claimed that the movie attempted to malign West Bengal.

According to the legal notification sent to Mishra, ‘there are reasonable grounds to question the film’s director to ascertain the facts and circumstances of this case.’ Mishra said that the case was brought against him merely to ‘harass’ him.

The movie stated in its trailer that there were ‘mass murders, rapes, and a Hindu exodus’ happening in West Bengal. Bengal was sometimes described as India’s new Kashmir.

According to movie director Sanoj Mishra, his story is based on real events. He claimed that West Bengal’s law and order situation is problematic.

Director Sanoj Mishra said, ‘I have made a movie based on facts. I urge the prime minister, home minister to intervene in the matter. There are a lot of mass murders, rapes and a Hindu exodus happening in West Bengal. I have done a lot of research and the movie is completely based on facts.’

‘Once I go to West Bengal I will not return. However, I have made all the preparations for the movie and will release it soon. By August we are planning to release the movie. I will make sure the movie gets released,’ he said. Mishra added, ‘I am not against Didi (Mamata Banerjee), I am against the system.’