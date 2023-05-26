Mammootty and Jyothika exude ‘seriousness’ in captivating second look poster of Kathal

The highly anticipated second look poster of director Jeo Baby’s ‘Kathal The Core’ has been unveiled, showcasing the talented duo of Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead roles. In contrast to their earlier jovial appearance in the first look poster, the new poster portrays a more serious tone, building intrigue among fans.

Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a significant hiatus, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. During the film’s shoot in Ernakulam, actor Suriya also paid a visit to the sets, further emphasizing the film’s buzz and star power.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films, ‘Kathal The Core’ boasts a talented crew. The cinematography is handled by Salu K Thomas, while the screenplay is crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Zakaria. The film features a stellar cast including Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, Alister Alex, Anagha Aku, Josie Sijo, Adarsh Sukumaran, and others, who play prominent roles.

The film’s editing is done by Francis Lewis, with music and lyrics composed by Mathews Pulikan and Anwar Ali, Jacqueline Mathew respectively. Shaji Naduvil leads the art direction, while Sunil Singh serves as the line producer. Dixon Podutas takes on the role of production controller, and Tony Babu is responsible for sound design. Sameera Saneesh excels in costume design, while Amal Chandran handles makeup. Akhil Anandan serves as the co-director, and Martin N. Joseph and Kunjila Masilamani as chief associate directors. The film’s executive producer is S George, with Lebison Gopi in charge of stills photography. Vishnu Sugathan and Anoop handle digital marketing, Antony Stephen is the publicity designer, and Pratheesh Sekhar acts as the PRO.