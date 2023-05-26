New Parliament Building Inauguration: Finance Ministry Introduces Rs 75 Commemorative Coin

The Union Finance Ministry has issued a notification announcing the minting of a ?75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament Building. Scheduled for May 28, the grand opening will be officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court, urging the Lok Sabha secretariat to have the building inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, who is considered the “first citizen of India and the head of the institution.” The petitioner argues that the failure to invite the president to the inauguration is a “humiliation” to her office. While 25 parties are anticipated to attend the event, it is noteworthy that 20 Opposition parties have collectively decided to boycott the ceremony.