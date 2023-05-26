POCSO case accused WFI leader Brij Bhushan Singh claims, misuse of law, will drive government to reform law

Brij Bhushan Singh, head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who has been charged under the POCSO Act, claims the legislation is being ‘misused on a large scale’ and declares that ‘we will force the government to change’ it.

He said this on Thursday during a gathering in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss plans for a gathering of seers he had called for on June 5.

The focus of the controversy is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj, who is accused of sexually abusing female wrestlers, including a minor.

Leading national grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting the WFI president at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 and calling for his arrest.

‘This law is being misused against children, the elderly and seers. Even officials are not immune to its misuse,’ the Kaiserganj MP claimed. ‘Under the leadership of seers, we will force the government to change the (POCSO) law,’ he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against the head of the WFI. The first FIR relates to charges of sexual harassment made against Brij Bhushan Singh by a young wrestler, for which he has been charged under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. A second FIR deals with offending modesty.

Brij Bhushan Singh asserted that 11 lakh seers would attend the demonstration in Ayodhya on June 5.

Reiterating that all of the accusations made against him are untrue, Brij Bhushan Singh. He claimed that the Congress government introduced the POCSO Act without fully considering all of its implications.

The Sports Ministry has suspended all wrestling federation activities while an investigation into the charges of sexual harassment made by wrestlers against the WFI president is ongoing.