Prime Video announces that it has renewed hit series ‘Citadel’ for a second season

Great news for fans of the spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Prime Video announced on Thursday that the global hit series has been renewed for a second season. The upcoming season will be directed by Joe Russo, and showrunner David Weil will be returning.

Citadel, which features an ensemble cast including Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has achieved remarkable success in various countries such as India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US. It is the second most-watched new original series on Prime Video outside the US and the fourth most-watched worldwide.

All episodes of the first season are currently available on Prime Video.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon and MGM Studios, described Citadel as a “truly global phenomenon” and expressed their goal of creating a new franchise that would expand Prime Video’s international audience. Salke praised the vision of Joe and Anthony Russo, the talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, as well as the dedicated efforts of the creative teams, cast, and crew.

In light of the overwhelming response from customers, Prime Video will not only make the premiere episode of Citadel available worldwide without a membership but also confirm the show’s return for a second season.

Executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo expressed their excitement about continuing the spyverse with Amazon, emphasizing the innovative storytelling of Citadel and the collaborative efforts of the creatives involved.

The story of Citadel revolves around the fall of the independent global spy agency known as Citadel eight years ago. Operatives from the powerful syndicate Manticore destroyed Citadel, but agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) managed to escape with their lives, their memories wiped clean.

Living in hiding with new identities, they are unaware of their pasts until Mason is approached by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who seeks their help in preventing Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason and Nadia embark on a dangerous mission around the globe, facing challenges not only from Manticore but also from their complicated relationship built on secrets and a deep-rooted love.