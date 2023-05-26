Uday Kotak’s Son Officially Engaged to Ex-Miss India Aditi Arya

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Founder and CEO Uday Kotak’s son, Jay Kotak, has confirmed his engagement to former Miss India Aditi Arya. Jay expressed his pride in Aditi’s graduation from Yale University on Twitter, sharing photos of her in her graduation robe and hat. The post garnered significant attention and well-wishes from people, including businessman Harsh Goenka. While rumors of their engagement circulated last year after they were spotted together in Paris, this is the first official confirmation from the couple.

Jay Kotak, a graduate of Columbia University and Harvard Business School, currently serves as the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Aditi Arya, a graduate of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi University, and a former research analyst at Ernst & Young, was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015. She later pursued her education at Yale University.

In other news, it was reported in November 2022 that Uday Kotak’s son was not in the running to lead Kotak Mahindra Bank, following the central bank’s guidelines on tenure caps for Indian business heads. Uday Kotak himself will transition from his role as Chief Executive by the end of this year.