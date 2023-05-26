Victoria College Heritage Museum to Welcome Public Visitors

The Government Victoria College’s heritage museum is now open to the public, allowing visitors to explore the rich history of the institution. According to Dr. Maya C Nair, the principal in charge, the museum welcomes visitors from 11 am to 3.30 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Located in the old Principal’s bungalow, which dates back to the British era near the district collector’s official residence on College Road, the museum is a testament to the college’s legacy. The establishment of the museum was made possible by a grant of Rs 25 lakh from former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP AK Antony’s development fund. The highlight of the museum is the ‘Know the Victoria’ gallery, which offers a comprehensive narrative of the college’s history spanning over a century.

Visitors have the opportunity to view photographs capturing the college’s journey since its inception in 1887. As one explores the campus, remnants and evidence of its historical significance can still be observed, such as the area beneath the current chemistry block, once utilized by the police department for weaponry storage.

In addition to the ‘Know the Victoria’ gallery, the museum features a Kerala Heritage Gallery and an Educational Heritage Gallery. Various artifacts are on display, including old laboratory equipment imported from England, remnants of a distillery unit, a radio from 1937, antique bulbs, cameras, binoculars, a typewriter, and even a model of a pistol.

The meticulous arrangements in the museum were overseen by Dr. PJ Vincent, the head of the history department and the nodal officer of the project. Once the college reopens for the next academic year, school and college students will have the opportunity to visit the museum free of charge, further enriching their educational experience.