Video of Salman Khan refusing shake hands with Vickey Kaushal goes viral

Mumbai: A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan refusing to give shake hands with Vickey Kaushal has been trending on social media. The video was taken from IIFA 2023 pre-award ceremony.

In the video Salman Khan can be seen coming with his security. He walks towards Vicky Kaushal and Vicky appears to greet Salman by reaching out his hand. A security guard, however, pushes Vicky aside when Salman does not reciprocate the gesture and only glances at him before continuing onward. Vicky’s facial gestures clearly show his attempt to shake hands again, but Salman appears to miss him and continues without acknowledging him.

Vickey Kaushal had married Katrina Kaif, the ex-lover of Salman Khan. Salman Khan had dated Katrina kaif for 7 years before she moved on with Ranbir Kapoor.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, ‘Vicky bhai se haath milana chahta tha.. Bhai ne ignore kar diya’. Another commented, ‘Ghar ke jhadu jaise kone mei kardiya’. ‘Latrina ka pati ke awkaat,’ a comment read. ‘, “Vicky bechare ko kaise side kar diya bc’, said a user.