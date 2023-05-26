Wheat production in India may touch new record high

New Delhi: Wheat production in the country may touch new record high this crop year. Data released by the Union Agriculture Ministry revealed this.

As per the data, the wheat production may reach 112.74 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June). Earlier the Union government has set a trarget of 112 million tonne for this year. The overall foodgrain output is also likely to be a record 330.53 million tonne.

Wheat production declined to 107.74 million tonnes due to heat waves in key growing states in the 2021-22 crop year. The previous record of 109.59 million tonne in wheat output was achieved during the 2020-21 crop year.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, had begun from October onwards, while harvesting is expected to get over by June 15 this year.