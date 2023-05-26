Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Civi 3: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched its new smartphone named ‘Xiaomi Civi 3’ in China. The new phone is a successor of Xiaomi Civi 2, which was released in September last year. The latest Xiaomi Civi 3 is available for purchase in three storage variants. The base 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300), while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) and CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 35,200), respectively.The Xiaomi Civi 3 is offered in four colours – Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple.

The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Civi 3 boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It features .55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Xiaomi Civi 3 comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The device comes with a triple rear camera unit- a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone comes with a dual front camera unit. It includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a secondary 32-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with 67W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 5G, 4G, dual-SIM card slot, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS connectivity.