Acer launches new laptop: Details

Mumbai: Acer launched new laptop named ‘Acer Swift Edge 16’. The Acer Swift Edge 16 will be available for sale in select markets starting in July. In North America, the laptop will be priced at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300), and in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region it will be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000). The Acer Swift Edge 16 is offered in a black colour.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000 pixels) OLED panel with a refresh rate 120Hz, colour gamut support of 100 percent, a response time of 0.2ms, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and a peak brightness 500 nits. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors with AMD Ryzen AI feature on select models paired with up to AMD Radeon 780M GPU. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD inbuilt storage. The device comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

The laptop comes equipped with a full-sized keyboard with a numeric pad. It features TwinAir cooling technology with enhanced fan and air inlet keyboard designs and supports Window Studio Effects. It also has Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction features. It comes with a 1440p QHD webcam.

Acer’s Swift Edge 16 laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity up to 5.8Gbps with multi-link capabilities. It also features two USB Type-A ports, dual USB 4 Type-C PD 65W ports with fast charging support, one HDMI 2.1 and one microSD card reader.