Attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy in Bengal; 4 people detained

The TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was allegedly attacked on Friday night, according to the Jhargram district police in West Bengal. Four persons were detained early on Saturday morning. The specifics state that after the police had been provided with reliable information regarding the accused, the arrests were made on Saturday after midnight.

Anup, Ajit, Amit, and Monomit Mahato were identified as of the arrested accused.

According to the police, all four of the accused are locals who were reportedly involved in the clash last night.

A case was filed in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy at Jhargram under a number of non-bailable sections of the IPC, including section 307.

The case was expanded to include accusations of destroying government property.

Police sources claimed that the arrested suspect was now being questioned; this could result in additional arrests in the investigation.