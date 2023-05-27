Chandrababu Naidu says, Telugu Desam Party flag pillar of Telugu community globally

According to party leader N Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) flag is the foundation of the Telugu community worldwide; the front wheel of the cycle represents welfare, and the rear wheel represents progress. ‘Yellow is an auspicious colour and people get enthusiastic on seeing the party flag,’ he remarked.

According to Chandrababu Naidu, who delivered a speech at the two-day Mahanadu, the current conclave is unique because the party cadre is filled with passion and energy. He answered, ‘Let us advance by crushing them if some people come in the way.’

Naidu noted that NT Rama Rao, the party’s founder, gave Telugu society international prominence and added, ‘We are descendants of such a great leader.’ Naidu asserted that Rajahmundray is the centre of Telugu culture and customs, noting that it was here that the great poet Nannayya travelled, the writer and social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam was born, and Sir Arthur Cotton, a British commander and irrigation engineer, lived.

According to Naidu, this Mahanadu is historic because it commemorates NT Rama Rao’s birth anniversary and the party’s 42-year journey.

The TDP leader emphasised the sacrifices made by the cadres and leaders over the previous four years without fear of attacks and arrests, saying that he would always stand by the cadres as family. ‘I am saluting you all for firmly standing by the party despite illegal attacks on all of you all these years. I am taking the responsibility to come to your rescue in future and I am assuring you all from this platform that I will stand by you all, ‘ he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP should always endeavour to build assets and distribute them for the underprivileged in order to make it clear that the party is prepared to run in elections whenever they are called. ‘Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sole aim is to become rich. But my aim is to help the poor become rich and the drivers for this is the TDP cadre,’ he said.